Blowout: Springville puts together statement win over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 70-48

Springville's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Saturday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 70-48 win over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep at Springville High on December 11 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The Orioles broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 56-30 lead over the Irish.

