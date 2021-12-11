 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blowout: Springville puts together statement win over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 70-48

Springville's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Saturday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 70-48 win over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep at Springville High on December 11 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Recently on December 7 , Springville squared up on Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Orioles broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 56-30 lead over the Irish.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News