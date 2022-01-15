 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blowout: Marion puts together statement win over Manchester West Delaware 64-36

  • 0

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Marion broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 64-36 explosion on Manchester West Delaware in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The Wolves' shooting stomped on to a 38-17 lead over the Hawks at halftime.

In recent action on January 4, Manchester West Delaware faced off against Solon and Marion took on Van Horne Benton on January 7 at Marion High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News