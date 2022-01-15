Blowout: Marion puts together statement win over Manchester West Delaware 64-36

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Marion broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 64-36 explosion on Manchester West Delaware in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The Wolves' shooting stomped on to a 38-17 lead over the Hawks at halftime.
In recent action on January 4, Manchester West Delaware faced off against Solon and Marion took on Van Horne Benton on January 7 at Marion High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
