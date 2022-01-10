 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blowout: Forest City puts together statement win over Buffalo Center North Iowa 59-19

Forest City showered the scoreboard with points to drown Buffalo Center North Iowa 59-19 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 10.

In recent action on January 4, Buffalo Center North Iowa faced off against Lake Mills and Forest City took on Algona Bishop Garrigan on January 4 at Algona Bishop Garrigan High School. For more, click here.

