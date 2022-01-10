Blowout: Forest City puts together statement win over Buffalo Center North Iowa 59-19

Forest City showered the scoreboard with points to drown Buffalo Center North Iowa 59-19 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 10.
In recent action on January 4, Buffalo Center North Iowa faced off against Lake Mills and Forest City took on Algona Bishop Garrigan on January 4 at Algona Bishop Garrigan High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.