Blowout: Clear Lake delivers statement win over Fort Dodge St. Edmond 71-32

Clear Lake ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Fort Dodge St. Edmond 71-32 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 27.
Last season, Clear Lake and Fort Dodge St. Edmond squared off with February 4, 2022 at Fort Dodge St. Edmond High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on January 20, Clear Lake squared off with Hampton-Dumont-CAL in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.