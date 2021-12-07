Blowout: Cedar Rapids CR Washington puts together statement win over Waterloo East 76-32

Cedar Rapids CR Washington swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Waterloo East 76-32 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on November 30, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Burlington and Waterloo East took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on November 30 at Waterloo East. For a full recap, click here.
