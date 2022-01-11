Bettendorf rains down on Davenport Assumption 51-38

No quarter was granted as Bettendorf blunted Davenport Assumption's plans 51-38 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 4, Davenport Assumption faced off against Davenport North and Bettendorf took on Muscatine on January 4 at Bettendorf High School. For more, click here.
The Bulldogs registered a 28-13 advantage at half over the Knights.
The third quarter gave Bettendorf a 36-19 lead over Davenport Assumption.
