Bettendorf pockets narrow victory over Eldridge North Scott 56-47

Bettendorf posted a tight 56-47 win over Eldridge North Scott in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on November 30, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport North and Bettendorf took on Davenport Assumption on November 30 at Davenport Assumption High School. Click here for a recap
The Bulldogs broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-32 lead over the Lancers.
Conditioning showed as Bettendorf outscored Eldridge North Scott 17-15 in the final period.
