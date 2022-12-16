Bettendorf Pleasant Valley thwarts Eldridge North Scott's quest 52-36

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley tipped and eventually toppled Eldridge North Scott 52-36 at Eldridge North Scott High on December 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 17-5 lead over Eldridge North Scott.
The Spartans' shooting charged in front for a 36-12 lead over the Lancers at halftime.
Eldridge North Scott battled back to make it 48-25 in the third quarter.
The Lancers tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 11-4 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Eldridge North Scott played in a 66-47 game on January 21, 2022.
In recent action on December 12, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Dubuque Senior and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Marion Linn-Mar on December 10 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School.
