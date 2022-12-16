Bettendorf Pleasant Valley thwarts Eldridge North Scott's quest 52-36

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley tipped and eventually toppled Eldridge North Scott 52-36 at Eldridge North Scott High on December 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 17-5 lead over Eldridge North Scott.

The Spartans' shooting charged in front for a 36-12 lead over the Lancers at halftime.

Eldridge North Scott battled back to make it 48-25 in the third quarter.

The Lancers tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 11-4 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.