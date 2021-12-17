Bettendorf Pleasant Valley staggers Davenport West with punishing performance 68-16

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley earned a convincing 68-16 win over Davenport West in Iowa girls basketball on December 17.
In recent action on December 10, Davenport West faced off against Muscatine and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Davenport Assumption on December 10 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.