Bettendorf Pleasant Valley sprints past Davenport Assumption 51-32

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley dumped Davenport Assumption 51-32 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 10.
In recent action on November 30, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Muscatine and Davenport Assumption took on Keokuk on December 4 at Keokuk High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.