Bettendorf Pleasant Valley outlasts Muscatine 41-30

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley collected a 41-30 victory over Muscatine in Iowa girls basketball on November 30.
Tough to find an edge early, the Spartans and the Muskies fashioned a 3-3 stalemate through the first quarter.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley fought to a 25-13 half margin at Muscatine's expense.
