Bettendorf Pleasant Valley manhandles Davenport North 58-37

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley didn't tinker around with Davenport North. A 58-37 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley an 18-4 lead over Davenport North.
In recent action on January 20, Davenport North faced off against Clinton and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Eldridge North Scott on January 21 at Eldridge North Scott High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
