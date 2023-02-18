Bettendorf Pleasant Valley earned its community's accolades after a 78-34 win over Davenport Central on Feb. 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport Central played in a 53-32 game on Feb. 4, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 7, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Davenport Central . Click here for a recap. Davenport Central took on Davenport North on Feb. 10 at Davenport Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.