Bettendorf Pleasant Valley flies high over Muscatine 59-35

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley controlled the action to earn a strong 59-35 win against Muscatine at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High on January 11 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Recently on January 4 , Muscatine squared up on Bettendorf in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's offense darted to a 27-14 lead over Muscatine at the intermission.
The Spartans' command showed as they carried a 47-19 lead into the fourth quarter.
