Bettendorf Pleasant Valley flies high over Davenport West 91-21

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's river of points eventually washed away Davenport West in a 91-21 offensive cavalcade in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley breathed fire in front of Davenport West 24-2 to begin the second quarter.
