Bettendorf Pleasant Valley escapes close call with Cedar Rapids CR Washington 71-66

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Cedar Rapids CR Washington 71-66 in Iowa girls basketball action on February 22.
The first quarter gave the Spartans an 18-16 lead over the Warriors.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's offense moved to a 27-20 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Washington at halftime.
Recently on February 11 , Cedar Rapids CR Washington squared up on North Liberty in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.