Bettendorf Pleasant Valley edges Iowa City in tough test 52-47

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley upended Iowa City for a narrow 52-47 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 28.
In recent action on February 22, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Iowa City took on Marion Linn-Mar on February 22 at Iowa City High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Little Hawks showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 17-12 advantage over the Spartans as the first quarter ended.
The Little Hawks came from behind to grab the advantage 27-22 at halftime over the Spartans.
The Spartans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-41 lead over the Little Hawks.
Conditioning showed as Bettendorf Pleasant Valley outscored Iowa City 9-6 in the final period.
