Bettendorf Pleasant Valley edges Iowa City in tough test 52-47

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley upended Iowa City for a narrow 52-47 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 28.

The Little Hawks showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 17-12 advantage over the Spartans as the first quarter ended.

The Little Hawks came from behind to grab the advantage 27-22 at halftime over the Spartans.

The Spartans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-41 lead over the Little Hawks.

Conditioning showed as Bettendorf Pleasant Valley outscored Iowa City 9-6 in the final period.

