Bettendorf Pleasant Valley earns solid win over Eldridge North Scott 66-47

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley dumped Eldridge North Scott 66-47 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 21.
The Spartans opened a massive 37-21 gap over the Lancers at the intermission.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took control in the third quarter with a 50-28 advantage over Eldridge North Scott.
In recent action on January 8, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Geneseo and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Muscatine on January 11 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.