Bettendorf Pleasant Valley earns narrow win over Davenport North 55-46

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Bettendorf Pleasant Valley nipped Davenport North 55-46 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport North played in a 58-37 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Muscatine and Davenport North took on Bettendorf on January 10 at Davenport North High School. Click here for a recap.
