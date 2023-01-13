 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley darts by Muscatine in easy victory 76-22

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Bettendorf Pleasant Valley put away Muscatine 76-22 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Muscatine squared off with January 11, 2022 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 3, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Davenport Central and Muscatine took on Davenport West on January 6 at Davenport West High School. Click here for a recap.

