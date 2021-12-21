 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by IMT

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley blitzes Davenport Central in convincing fashion 61-27

  • 0

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Bettendorf Pleasant Valley broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 61-27 explosion on Davenport Central on December 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 14, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Davenport North and Davenport Central took on Bettendorf on December 14 at Bettendorf High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes first player in NFL history to feature in 15 Pro Bowls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News