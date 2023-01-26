Bettendorf dims lights on Davenport West 47-24

Davenport West had no answers as Bettendorf compiled a 47-24 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 26.
In recent action on January 20, Davenport West faced off against Clinton. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.