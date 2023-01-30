Bettendorf delivers smashing punch to stump Davenport Central 62-35

The force was strong for Bettendorf as it pierced Davenport Central during Monday's 62-35 thumping on January 30 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Bettendorf and Davenport Central squared off with February 16, 2022 at Bettendorf High School last season. For more, click here.

