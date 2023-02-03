Edgewood Ed-Co surfed the tension to ride to a 52-44 win over Wyoming Midland during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 19, Edgewood Ed-Co faced off against Stanwood North Cedar . For a full recap, click here. Wyoming Midland took on Stanwood North Cedar on January 27 at Wyoming Midland High School. Click here for a recap.

