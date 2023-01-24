Belmond-Klemme squeezes past Armstrong North Union 44-41

Belmond-Klemme walked the high-wire before edging Armstrong North Union 44-41 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 24.
Last season, Armstrong North Union and Belmond-Klemme squared off with January 25, 2022 at Belmond-Klemme High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Belmond-Klemme faced off against Lake Mills and Armstrong North Union took on Forest City on January 17 at Forest City High School. For results, click here.
