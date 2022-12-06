Belmond-Klemme smashes through Eagle Grove 65-35

Belmond-Klemme's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Eagle Grove 65-35 in Iowa girls basketball on December 6.
Last season, Belmond-Klemme and Eagle Grove squared off with January 18, 2022 at Eagle Grove High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
