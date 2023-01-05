Belmond-Klemme nets nifty victory over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 44-40

Belmond-Klemme posted a narrow 44-40 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 5.
The last time Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Belmond-Klemme played in a 46-43 game on January 21, 2022. For more, click here.
