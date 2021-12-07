Belmond-Klemme controls the action and Eagle Grove in affair 49-17

Belmond-Klemme rolled past Eagle Grove for a comfortable 49-17 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 7.
Recently on November 30 , Belmond-Klemme squared up on Algona Bishop Garrigan in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
