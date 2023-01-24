Bellevue Marquette Catholic tacks win on Wyoming Midland 71-33

Bellevue Marquette Catholic painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Wyoming Midland's defense for a 71-33 win in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 24.
The last time Wyoming Midland and Bellevue Marquette Catholic played in a 46-35 game on January 18, 2022. For more, click here.
