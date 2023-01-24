 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bellevue Marquette Catholic tacks win on Wyoming Midland 71-33

  • 0

Bellevue Marquette Catholic painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Wyoming Midland's defense for a 71-33 win in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 24.

The last time Wyoming Midland and Bellevue Marquette Catholic played in a 46-35 game on January 18, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Wyoming Midland faced off against Preston Easton Valley. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News