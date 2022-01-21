Bellevue Marquette Catholic slips past Lisbon 42-34

Bellevue Marquette Catholic broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Lisbon 42-34 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Recently on January 7 , Bellevue Marquette Catholic squared up on Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
