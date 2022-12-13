 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bellevue Marquette Catholic defeats Wyoming Midland in lopsided affair 60-28

  • 0

Bellevue Marquette Catholic's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Wyoming Midland 60-28 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Wyoming Midland and Bellevue Marquette Catholic faced off on January 18, 2022 at Wyoming Midland High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 3, Bellevue Marquette Catholic faced off against Kalona Hillcrest Academy and Wyoming Midland took on Preston Easton Valley on December 9 at Wyoming Midland High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco’s Atlas Lions carry the hopes of an entire continent

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News