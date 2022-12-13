Bellevue Marquette Catholic defeats Wyoming Midland in lopsided affair 60-28

Bellevue Marquette Catholic's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Wyoming Midland 60-28 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
