Bellevue escapes close call with Durant 43-34

A tight-knit tilt turned in Bellevue's direction just enough to squeeze past Durant 43-34 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 20.
In recent action on January 13, Durant faced off against West Branch and Bellevue took on Tipton on January 13 at Bellevue High School. Click here for a recap
