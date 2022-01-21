Bellevue earns narrow win over Wilton 76-71

Bellevue wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 76-71 victory over Wilton in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 13, Bellevue faced off against Tipton and Wilton took on West Liberty on January 11 at Wilton High School. For a full recap, click here.
