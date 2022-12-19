 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bellevue delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Anamosa 39-36

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Bellevue had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Anamosa 39-36 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 19.

