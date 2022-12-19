Bellevue delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Anamosa 39-36

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Bellevue had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Anamosa 39-36 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 19.
The last time Bellevue and Anamosa played in a 72-15 game on January 18, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 9, Anamosa squared off with Maquoketa in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.