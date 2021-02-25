‘Balanced’ St. Ansgar girls have high expectations for second straight state tournament

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The first round game next week is against a solid Montezuma team. A South Iowa Cedar Conference champion, the Bravettes are a tough challenge to kick off the state tournament.

If the Saints win that game, then they will play against the winner of No. 2 Newell-Fonda and No. 7 Kingsley-Pierson. Newell-Fonda, a team looking for its third consecutive state title, is one of the top couple teams Cakerice mentioned.

“We want to make some noise and we want to make it past the semifinals,” Cakerice said. “In order to do that, we have to beat one of the two really good teams. But they’ve got to beat us too.”

The strategy to get their goals accomplished? Balance.

On offense, the Saints have five players who average over seven points per game. Any player can step up and lead the Saints if they need to. On Wednesday night, three players scored in double-digits, but it was Anderson and her second half 17 points that propelled the Saints to the victory.

Some nights it will be Anderson. Some nights it will be sophomore forward Madison Hillman or senior forward Gracie Urbatsch. Whoever it is, all that matters is if the Saints earn the win.