‘Balanced’ St. Ansgar girls have high expectations for second straight state tournament

When the St. Ansgar girls basketball team qualified for the state tournament a season ago, the Saints were pleasantly surprised. It had been 19 years since a St. Ansgar team earned a trip to Des Moines.
With most players returning from a team that played in two tournament games last year at the start of this season, the attitude toward the tournament changed.
The Saints expected to make it back.
And after a 56-46 win over Turkey Valley in the Class 1A, Region 3 championship game at New Hampton on Wednesday night, the third-ranked Saints now expect to make it even further.
“Last year it was 19 years until someone had been there in between from our school,” senior guard Hali Anderson said. “That was huge for us. But we want to leave that legacy and keep growing and going too.”
The Saints have quietly been preparing for this moment all season. Of course, every game on the calendar was important, but head coach Scott Cakerice has been preparing his girls to play in the state tournament over the past few weeks.
Now that the team is back, Cakerice and the girls can fully shift their focus to giving their best effort at the most important time of the year.
“We have four practices until our first game,” Cakerice said. “We’ve been preparing for a couple teams all year. We’ll continue doing that and go find our first round opponent on the way home today. Start getting ready for that game tomorrow.”
The first round game next week is against a solid Montezuma team. A South Iowa Cedar Conference champion, the Bravettes are a tough challenge to kick off the state tournament.
If the Saints win that game, then they will play against the winner of No. 2 Newell-Fonda and No. 7 Kingsley-Pierson. Newell-Fonda, a team looking for its third consecutive state title, is one of the top couple teams Cakerice mentioned.
“We want to make some noise and we want to make it past the semifinals,” Cakerice said. “In order to do that, we have to beat one of the two really good teams. But they’ve got to beat us too.”
The strategy to get their goals accomplished? Balance.
On offense, the Saints have five players who average over seven points per game. Any player can step up and lead the Saints if they need to. On Wednesday night, three players scored in double-digits, but it was Anderson and her second half 17 points that propelled the Saints to the victory.
Some nights it will be Anderson. Some nights it will be sophomore forward Madison Hillman or senior forward Gracie Urbatsch. Whoever it is, all that matters is if the Saints earn the win.
“It’s great to have a team that you can pass the ball to and you know they’re going to score,” Hillman said. “You don’t have to worry about if they’re going to. Everyone normally shares the points and it’s great.”
With just days until their first state tournament contest, the Saints will lean on their winning formula of balance to remain successful.
The Saints play Montezuma in the Class 1A state tournament quarterfinal at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
"We told the kids just enjoy the ride," Cakerice said. "It’s all about the ride to get there. Let’s go down now and make some noise. Let’s see what happens."
