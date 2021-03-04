Bad start dooms Clear Lake girls in state semifinals loss

“We couldn’t really figure out their zone,” Ainley said. “They’re a good basketball team and that zone worked for them. We just couldn’t complete it.”

Despite the loss, Ainley said that she was proud of her team for its refusal to quit. At one point, with much of the team in quarantine, the Lions didn’t even know if they would get to play in the postseason.

To make it to the semifinals was an accomplishment in itself, though not the one that they ultimately wanted.

“No one has ever seen anything like this,” Ainley said. “I’m so proud of everyone, because we stuck to the course. We didn’t give up, and we kept battling. You couldn’t ask for anything more.”

The Lions end their season with a 19-2 overall record, and will lose five seniors to graduation before the 2021-2022 season. But with players like Ainley, Emily Theiss, and Xada Johnson returning, Smith has plenty of hope for next year.

“We’re going to have some pieces that we’re going to have to work with, and improve and get better," Smith said. "I feel confident about next year’s team.”

Unity Christian will play West Lyon on Saturday at 11 a.m. for the Class 3A state title.

