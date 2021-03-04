Bad start dooms Clear Lake girls in state semifinals loss

For the Clear Lake girls basketball team, a 2021 state title just wasn’t in the cards.
A roller-coaster season came to an end on Thursday afternoon for Clear Lake, as the No. 2-seeded Lions fell to No. 3 Unity Christian in the Class 3A state semifinals, 58-42.
The game got off to a wretched start for Clear Lake, as Unity Christian scored 12 straight points to open the contest, and held a 22-6 lead at the end of the first.
In the second quarter, Clear Lake managed to outscore the Knights 15-12, but still trailed at halftime, 34-21.
In the first two quarters, the Lions shot just 27.6 percent from the field, while Unity Christian converted 12 of its 22 attempted field goals.
In the second half the Knights outscored the Lions, 24-21, to clinch a spot in the state title game for the fourth time in the past seven years.
With the loss, the Lions bow out in the state semifinal round for the second consecutive year.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Clear Lake head coach Bart Smith said. “It’s kind of one of the hardest things to do right now for players and coaches, how it just comes to an end abruptly. You don’t want it to go the way that it went for us, with the first quarter that we had. We just couldn’t rebound from that.”
The 2020-2021 season was anything but easy for the Lions. A large portion of the team’s starting lineup was out in the season’s opening weeks due to injury, and the team had to take a two-week COVID-19 induced break right before the playoffs.
They overcame a lot, but the one thing the Lions couldn’t push past was Unity Christian’s lock-down defense, which consisted of four players standing 5-foot-11 or taller.
On the night, the Lions shot converted just 28.1 percent of their shots, while the Knights shot 46.9 percent.
“Our length, it’s hard to understand until you experience it,” Unity Christian head coach Jay Schuiteman said. “I thought the second half, we did a great job, and the first part of the game of just contesting every shot. That’s what you’ve got to do. When you do that, and you speed them up, it ends up being a bit of a tougher shot for them too.”
Senior Kaitlyn VanderPloeg led Clear Lake with 12 points on the night, while junior Jaden Ainley was close behind with 10. While the Lions got off to a bad start, they matched the Knights with 36 points over the final three quarters.
“We couldn’t really figure out their zone,” Ainley said. “They’re a good basketball team and that zone worked for them. We just couldn’t complete it.”
Despite the loss, Ainley said that she was proud of her team for its refusal to quit. At one point, with much of the team in quarantine, the Lions didn’t even know if they would get to play in the postseason.
To make it to the semifinals was an accomplishment in itself, though not the one that they ultimately wanted.
“No one has ever seen anything like this,” Ainley said. “I’m so proud of everyone, because we stuck to the course. We didn’t give up, and we kept battling. You couldn’t ask for anything more.”
The Lions end their season with a 19-2 overall record, and will lose five seniors to graduation before the 2021-2022 season. But with players like Ainley, Emily Theiss, and Xada Johnson returning, Smith has plenty of hope for next year.
“We’re going to have some pieces that we’re going to have to work with, and improve and get better," Smith said. "I feel confident about next year’s team.”
Unity Christian will play West Lyon on Saturday at 11 a.m. for the Class 3A state title.
