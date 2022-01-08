Assist-to-turnover ratio, ball movement critical for Eagles against 2-3 zone

Paul Sonius can count on one hand the amount of times he's seen a team play his West Hancock girls basketball team in a man-to-man defense.

For most of this season, including lengthy spurts of Friday's contest against Class 1A No. 2 Bishop Garrigan, the Eagles have been staring at a 2-3 zone defense.

The ball movement around that zone has been less than stellar. Coming into the night, Class 2A No. 6 West Hancock just three games in which it had more assists than turnovers.

"We played really well as a team," sophomore guard Mallory Leerar said. "We slowed up the game, a bit more than we do against other teams. Those extra passes really make a big difference."

In the biggest regular season game of the Eagles season, passing was a big strength.

They had 16 assists to just eight turnovers, never more than five in a quarter, in their loss to the Golden Bears 53-52 in a Top of Iowa West thriller in Algona.

"If we can move it like that against other 2-3 zones, that will make a big difference," Sonius said. "Can we use this now to carry over to play other teams who will play us 2-3 zone."

Each offensive possession, there was an fluidity to the Eagles motion. Very rarely did each player on the court not touch the ball. Their biggest success came from working inside-out.

Scout Johanson occupied the high-post, knowing Bishop Garrigan star Audi Crooks would plant herself in the middle of its zone. If Crooks didn't come out, Johanson would take the mid-range jumper.

The senior finished with 14 points.

"Not a lot of teams know what she's capable of," Leerar said. "That jump shot is beautiful. I think that's going to be very important in other games we're playing."

If Crooks collapsed, floating around the perimeter was Leerar and Kennedy Kelly, who combined for eight of West Hancock's nine 3-pointer. Its two leading scorers on the season shot 50 percent or higher from downtown for the night.

It was a simple case of pick your poison.

"It was our best movement," Johanson said. "With the shots going in early, it got our confidence up so people were ready. They wanted to the open looks."

Still, in the final couple minutes of the fourth quarter, the Eagles strayed away from that formula and took some time off the clock. Eventually, Kelly and Shelby Goepel buried trifectas.

Sonius did think his players were becoming a little too reliant on finding an open 3-point shot.

"We really didn't go back to our ability to hit the middle," he said. "I don't know how many times we hit the girl on the baseline who was wide open. We needed to do that."

When West Hancock went on holiday break, it had just wrapped up a week in which it played four games in four days and didn't have much practice time on the days it didn't have a game.

After losing to Forest City by 13 points, the Eagles focused on passing. They had double-digit turnovers on Monday and Tuesday, but limited them on Friday.

The eight turnovers marked the lowest since the second game of the season against Eagle Grove.

"We got great ball-handlers," Sonius said. "There was not much hesitation. Tonight, we shot good shots all around. That is the key for us."

Leerar, Johanson and Sonius all believe the setback to the Golden Bears will pay dividends for the remainder of the season, particularly in the next couple of weeks.

West Hancock will play North Union twice in the span of a week and get Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on the road. The Warriors sit in solo second in the standings and the Cardinals lost by just five in the first meeting.

"I will take tonight as a learning experience," Leerar said. "This is only going to bring our team up."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

