Armstrong North Union wins tense tussle with Britt West Hancock 48-39

Armstrong North Union broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Britt West Hancock 48-39 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 13.
Recently on January 7 , Armstrong North Union squared up on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.