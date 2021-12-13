Armstrong North Union puts an offensive performance on Northwood-Kensett 64-42

Armstrong North Union's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Northwood-Kensett during a 64-42 blowout in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 13.
In recent action on December 7, Northwood-Kensett faced off against Sheffield West Fork and Armstrong North Union took on Forest City on December 7 at Armstrong North Union High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
