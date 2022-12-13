Armstrong North Union overcomes Belmond-Klemme 56-39

Armstrong North Union notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Belmond-Klemme 56-39 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Armstrong North Union and Belmond-Klemme squared off with January 25, 2022 at Belmond-Klemme High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on December 6, Belmond-Klemme squared off with Eagle Grove in a basketball game. For more, click here.
