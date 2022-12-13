 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Armstrong North Union overcomes Belmond-Klemme 56-39

  • 0

Armstrong North Union notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Belmond-Klemme 56-39 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Armstrong North Union and Belmond-Klemme squared off with January 25, 2022 at Belmond-Klemme High School last season. For more, click here.

Recently on December 6, Belmond-Klemme squared off with Eagle Grove in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News