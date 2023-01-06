 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Armstrong North Union manhandles Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 59-30

  • 0

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Armstrong North Union broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 59-30 explosion on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 6.

Last season, Armstrong North Union and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off on February 4, 2022 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. For more, click here.

Recently on January 2, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura squared off with Lake Mills in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News