Armstrong North Union controls the action and Britt West Hancock 49-29

Armstrong North Union built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 49-29 win over Britt West Hancock in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 12.
The last time Armstrong North Union and Britt West Hancock played in a 48-39 game on January 13, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Armstrong North Union faced off against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Britt West Hancock took on Algona Bishop Garrigan on January 6 at Britt West Hancock High School. For a full recap, click here.
