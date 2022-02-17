Area Roundup: Seasons come to an end for three area girls basketball teams

Hampton-Dumont-CAL was trying to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the Class 3A postseason. Mason City's road trip start its 4A regional commenced on Wednesday night. Charles City attempted to flip the script against a conference foe.

All three of the area teams fell short.

The Bulldogs couldn't match the cast of players from fourth-ranked Estherville Lincoln Central in their 67-46 regional semifinal lost on the road. They end the season with a 16-7 record.

HD-CAL trailed by nine after the opening eight minutes then ELC took over. The Midgets outscored their opposition 37-17 over the second and third quarter. The Bulldogs outscored ELC 18-10 in the fourth, but it was too big of a deficit to overcome.

No stats for HD-CAL were published online.

Avery Hanson and Lauren Meader, a pair of 1,000 point scorers, played their last basketball game for HD-CAL. It returns two freshmen starters and a junior that started six games.

Mason City played one of its best offensive games of the season, but couldn't string together defensive stops in its 77-65 loss to Marion on the road.

Mason City (8-14) led by five after the first quarter with 21 points. It never reached that threshold the remainder of the game and allowed at least 20 points in the final three frames.

Fourteen 3-pointers were made by Mason City. UW-Milwaukee recruit Jada Williams closed out her prep basketball career with a team-high 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Reggi Spotts chipped in 13 points, Grace Berding had 11 and Kelsey McDonough finished with 10.

Just three seniors graduate for Mason City. A heavy dosage of its roster were underclassmen and there's more talent coming up the ranks in the next two years.

Charles City led for a half over its Northeast Iowa Conference foe Decorah, but then fell apart in the second half. The Comets were outscored 36-16 in the final two periods to lose 64-46 in their 4A regional quarterfinal.

No stats for Charles City (0-20) were published online. It returns four starters and all of its bench pieces for next season.

