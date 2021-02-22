Area roundup: Clear Lake girls qualify for second straight state tournament

For the fourth time in the past five years, the Clear Lake girls basketball team will compete in the state tournament.

The Class 3A, No. 2 Lions had no trouble with Williamsburg on Saturday night in the regional championship game at Grundy Center. Clear Lake dominated from start to finish, beating the Raiders, 59-29.

The Lions jumped out to an eight-point lead after one quarter of play, then extended it to 16 points at halftime. The squad continued to extend its lead throughout the rest of the second half to earn victory.

Junior Emily Theiss led the Lions with 14 points and senior Chelsey Holck finished with 11 points.

The win was the Lions' 10th straight for the Lions and improved their overall record to 18-1.

Clear Lake will play next week against an opponent to be announced at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Girls basketball

Ballard 44, Mason City 30: In a low-scoring battle, the Class 4A No. 2 Ballard girls basketball team proved to be too much for Mason City on Saturday at Ballard. The Bombers beat the Mohawks, 44-30, in regional semifinal action.