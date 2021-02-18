Area roundup: Clear Lake girls advance to regional championship with win over Iowa Falls-Alden

For the Clear Lake girls basketball team, the last couple weeks have been a roller coaster ride.

COVID-19 forced some of the Lions to sit out of their first round game. With everyone back and available for the Class 3A, Region 4 semifinal game on Wednesday night against Iowa Falls-Alden, Clear Lake was ready to roll at home.

The Class 3A No. 2 Clear Lake basketball team looked solid against the Iowa Falls-Alden. The Lions beat the Cadets, 54-41, to advance to the regional championship.

The game was close through the majority of the first half. The Lions held just a six-point advantage at halftime. But Clear Lake's solid third quarter was enough to separate the team and earn a win.

Senior Kaitlyn Vanderploeg led the Lions with 18 points, while junior Jaden Ainley finished with 13 points. Clear Lake improved to an overall record of 17-1 and play Williamsburg at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Grundy Center.

Girls basketball

Osage 67, New Hampton 42: A dominant third quarter pushed the Class 3A No. 6 Osage girls basketball team over New Hampton in Class 3A, Region 5 semifinal action. The Green Devils beat the Chickasaws, 67-42, to advance to the regional championship.