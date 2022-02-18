Aplington-Parkersburg collects victory over Osage 49-30

Aplington-Parkersburg notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Osage 49-30 on February 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Recently on February 7 , Osage squared up on Sheffield West Fork in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Falcons' offense moved to a 26-16 lead over the Green Devils at the intermission.
The Falcons' dominance showed as they carried a 45-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Falcons made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing the Green Devils' offensive output in the final period 4-4.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.