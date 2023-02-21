Fan stress was at an all-time high as Ankeny Centennial did just enough to beat Marion Linn-Mar 35-32 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on Feb. 21.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque. For results, click here.

