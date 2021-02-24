Anderson's big second half powers St. Ansgar to second straight state tournament birth

The St. Ansgar girls basketball team is headed back to the state tournament.
But getting there wasn't easy. The Saints looked like they were in trouble heading into halftime tied at 19 points apiece with Turkey Valley on Wednesday night in the Class 1A, Region 3 championship at New Hampton.
At the half, senior guard Hali Anderson had only recorded two points on the stat sheet. She knew if the Saints were to earn the win, she needed to be better.
"At halftime I was kind of sucking wind a little bit, not going to lie, with the adrenaline and everything getting me going," Anderson said. "I sat myself down a little bit and said, 'alright if we want to go, we've got to go now.'"
That's exactly what St. Ansgar did.
Anderson dropped 17 second half points, the Saints played with more intensity and made clutch free throws down the stretch to earn a 56-46 win. The victory advanced the third-ranked Saints to their second straight state tournament appearance.
"We talked at the beginning of the year and that was our goal," St. Ansgar head coach Scott Cakerice said. "I didn't feel a whole lot of pressure until today. But it's just exciting. We're going to go back to our gym now, celebrate, cut the nets down, get our parents in there and have a good time."
The Saints got out to an 11-2 lead early in the first quarter, but only scored a total of two points in the second quarter when the Trojans played more physical. Due to solid defense and a cold-stretch offensively by the Saints, the two teams were tied at 19 at the break.
Anderson scored eight straight points in the middle of the third quarter to light a spark on offense. The Saints were able to get out to a double-digit lead with two minutes remaining in the third quarter.
St. Ansgar maintained that lead for the majority of the fourth quarter and made free throws late in the game to ice it.
Anderson led with 19 points, while sophomore Madison Hillman finished with 15 points. Senior Gracie Urbatsch also posted 12 points.
St. Ansgar improved to 22-1 overall on the season and will play next week at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.