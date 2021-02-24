Anderson's big second half powers St. Ansgar to second straight state tournament birth

The St. Ansgar girls basketball team is headed back to the state tournament.

But getting there wasn't easy. The Saints looked like they were in trouble heading into halftime tied at 19 points apiece with Turkey Valley on Wednesday night in the Class 1A, Region 3 championship at New Hampton.

At the half, senior guard Hali Anderson had only recorded two points on the stat sheet. She knew if the Saints were to earn the win, she needed to be better.

"At halftime I was kind of sucking wind a little bit, not going to lie, with the adrenaline and everything getting me going," Anderson said. "I sat myself down a little bit and said, 'alright if we want to go, we've got to go now.'"

That's exactly what St. Ansgar did.

Anderson dropped 17 second half points, the Saints played with more intensity and made clutch free throws down the stretch to earn a 56-46 win. The victory advanced the third-ranked Saints to their second straight state tournament appearance.