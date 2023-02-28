Alleman North Polk's river of points eventually washed away Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana in a 61-30 cavalcade for an Iowa girls basketball victory on Feb. 28.

The first quarter gave Alleman North Polk a 26-8 lead over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana.

The Comets opened an immense 42-16 gap over the Clippers at the half.

Alleman North Polk steamrolled to a 53-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Comets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 8-7 stretch over the fourth quarter.

