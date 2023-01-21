Alleman North Polk rides the rough off Solon 58-44

No quarter was granted as Alleman North Polk blunted Solon's plans 58-44 on January 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The last time Alleman North Polk and Solon played in a 61-50 game on December 4, 2021. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Solon faced off against Manchester West Delaware and Alleman North Polk took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on January 7 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.